Linda Hug

CROWN POINT, IN - Linda Hug, a lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana, passed away Saturday morning, March 16, 2019 at her Crown Point apartment. Linda is survived by her daughter Heather (John Meyer) Hug, her sister Laura (Jim) Claus, and her brother Glenn Thomason.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1288 S. Indiana Ave., Crown Point, IN. View Linda's full obituary at www.sheetsfuneral.com.