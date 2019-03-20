Linda Hug

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Our sincere condolences to the family. May you find..."
    - F&D
  • "Please accept my heartfelt sympathy in the loss of your..."
    - Becky

Linda Hug

CROWN POINT, IN - Linda Hug, a lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana, passed away Saturday morning, March 16, 2019 at her Crown Point apartment. Linda is survived by her daughter Heather (John Meyer) Hug, her sister Laura (Jim) Claus, and her brother Glenn Thomason.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1288 S. Indiana Ave., Crown Point, IN. View Linda's full obituary at www.sheetsfuneral.com.
Funeral Home
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Times on Mar. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Lowell, IN   219-696-0921
funeral home direction icon