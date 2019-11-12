Linda J. Kuss

VALPARAISO, IN - Linda J. Kuss, 78 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. Linda is survived by her loving husband, Carl, and their children, Michael (Hala) Kuss, Maureen (Mark) Mishevich, Megan (Jeffrey) Owczarzak, Melanie (James) Mallon, Mia (Tony) Farquis; 14 grandchildren, Amber (Garrett), Lauren (Kyle), Nicolas (Amanda), Olivia, John, Christian, Marlo, Madeleine, Paige, Chase, Michael, Coco, Mae, and Ingrid; two great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Julie; her sister, Joan (Jerry) Wilson; nieces, Angela and Cathy (Chris); and great-niece, Sophia. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson, Henry, and niece, Susan.

Linda was born to Paul and Janet Biggerstaff on July 16, 1941. She graduated from Calumet High School in 1959 and went on to earn her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Indiana University. Her love of children evolved into an educational career of over 30 years. She began as an elementary school teacher in Griffith Public Schools, before devoting herself to serving as principal at Crisman Elementary School in Portage.

On November 23, 1959, Linda married Carl Frank Kuss, and was looking forward to celebrating their upcoming 60th wedding anniversary. She loved God and country, enjoyed competitive ballroom dancing, and was a lifelong Cubs fan. Linda also loved to host events, and for her, no occasion was unworthy of celebration. Above all, though, Linda's greatest fulfillment came from nurturing children. Her children's clothes were most often sewn by her own hand; her presence at her grandchildren's activities, sun umbrella in hand, was unwavering; and her memories and photographs are endlessly preserved in scrapbooks that she lovingly crafted.

Linda's unconditional love and support of her family was a constant in their lives. She will be deeply missed, and her memory will be cherished.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, directly followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choosing in Linda's name.