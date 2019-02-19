Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda K. (Bailey) Ferrell.

Linda K. Ferrell (nee Bailey)

VALPARAISO, IN - Linda K. Ferrell (nee Bailey), age 70 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. Linda was born March 10, 1948 in Fayetteville, West Virginia to the late Aubrey and Julia (Godby) Bailey. Linda was a former Registered Nurse at Howard County Hospital in Kokomo. She was a 1966 graduate of River Forest High School and earned a nursing degree at Indiana University in Kokomo. She was a loving mother and grandmother that will be dearly missed by her family. Linda was a special person that delivered friendship to all of those that knew her. Linda took on adversity in her life, working as a manager with Pizza Hut, in Hobart, IN and other locations. She raised two children, many years as a single parent, while going through nursing school. Despite the challenges and difficulties she faced, Linda was able to advocate for herself and live on her own in her apartment in Valparaiso, IN. During the last ten years of her life, Linda was reunited with her lifelong friend and companion, Charles (Sonny) Ballard. The two of them were supportive of one another with love and enjoyed the lives of each other and their grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her children, Steven (Carrie) Disney of Chesterton and Stacey (Clyde) Rittel of Wheeler; Four grandchildren, Samantha and Payton Disney and Halen and Hallie Rittel; two brothers Jack (Carol) Bailey of Cleveland, OH and Bill Bailey of Lansing, MI; two sisters, Shirley (Tom) Cox of Waldron, AR and Betty Shieler of Oak Hill, WV; Linda's caregiver, Charles Ballard. Linda often acknowledged her life long support and love from passing family members, Bessie Stone and Clarence and Dorothy Disney.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and many other loving friends and relatives.

The family emphasizes that in lieu of flowers memorial gifts are preferred to the Lake Station Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Indiana in Lake Station 4700 Central Avenue, Lake Station, IN 46405.

