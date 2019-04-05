Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda K. Moseley.

Linda K. Moseley

HEBRON, IN - Linda K. Moseley, age 67, of Hebron, passed away April 3, 2019. She is survived by her brother, David (Helen) Yandell, and several nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Rennie Moseley, Sr.; her parents, Paul and Genevieve Yandell; brother, Robert Lenick; and her sister, Martha Jaronski.

Friends may greet the family on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral service will take place Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, Pastor Rick Jones, officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.Linda enjoyed her sewing group at the Lowell Library. She adored her miniature Schnauzer, Smokey. She was a very caring and loving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

