Service Information
Flanner Buchanan – Hamilton Memorial Park
4180 Westfield Rd.
Noblesville, IN
46062
(317)-896-9770
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
MONTICELLO, IN - Linda K. Pote, 65, passed away on Monday January 6, 2020 at IU Arnett Hospital surrounded by loved ones following a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary K. Bales; mother V. Louise Sherbit and brother Jimmy Sherbit.

She had a number of different careers and did everything from planning parades for the city of Hammond to working for Bartholomew Insurance. She enjoyed relaxing by the pool, reading and was an avid sports fan. She spent her much of her retirement volunteering for the local food bank. She was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. She adored her children and grandchildren. All whom loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace and underlying love and caring for them.

She is survived by her three sons Mike (Jennifer) Pote, Scott (Linda) Pote and Billy (Tracy) Pote, her father Gilbert Sherbit, brother John (Kelly Creamer) Sherbit, sister Brenda (Sam) Noojin, along with many beloved nieces/nephews. She enjoyed spoiling her four grandkids, Miranda, Michael, Anastasia and Madison Pote.

A celebration of life service will be held on February 9, 2020 in lieu of a funeral. Please email [email protected] for location and time of the service.
Published in The Times on Jan. 12, 2020
