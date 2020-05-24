Ken, Bonnie and family. May warm memories surround you and bring you comfort in the loss of Linda.

I am overwhelmed with sadness knowing I will no longer be able to call my dear friend of 56 years every couple of days to check-in and talk about what's going on in our lives--reminiscing of sharing an apartment in Lincoln Park in Chicago; our marriages to the loves of our lives--hers to Jim and mine to Maury; her move to San Francisco and her job at Alexander Anolik; her move back to Valporaiso after Jim passed and her job at Blachly, Tabor, et al; her move to her place of serenity--Santa Fe, New Mexico and back again to Valporaiso to live in her cozy new home and be close to her family which she held so dearly. Rest in Peace, Linda. I can no longer see you with my eyes, touch you with my hands, but I will feel you in my heart forever. As you wished, we will have ten trees planted in your honor in Superior National Forest by the Arbor Day Foundation. With Deepest Sympathy,Rosemarie & Maury Melnik

Rosemarie Melnik

Friend