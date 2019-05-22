Linda K. Wleklinski (nee Griesel)

MUNSTER, IN - Linda K. Wleklinski (nee Griesel) 74, of Munster, (formerly of Highland), was peacefully born into Eternity after a brief battle with cancer, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Fred; her two daughters, Wendy VanderTuuk (Scott Lush), and Kristen (Eric) Wilson; her two granddaughters, Lindsey and Lauren Wilson. This list wouldn't be complete without mentioning Sandrine Lafuente, who has been like a third daughter to Linda. She was considered part of the family after her first visit as a French exchange student in 1981. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Blanche Griesel, and her sister Sonya.

Friends are invited to meet with the family for a Celebration of Life Gathering from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, Indiana 46322. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 PM at the funeral home, immediately following the Gathering. Rev. Tyler Orem, officiating.

Linda graduated from Hammond High School, class of 1962. Among her many talents, Linda was a gourmet chef, a gifted artist, decorator, seamstress and upholsterer. Linda was part of the Hammond Junior Women's Club, and also participated in "Red Garter Night" Galas which were responsible for the fundraising efforts that led to the building of Community Hospital in Munster, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's honor may be given to Hospice of the Calumet Area.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME

& CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.