Linda Kaye Thomas

RENSSELAER, IN - Linda Kaye Thomas, 55, of Rensselaer, IN, formerly of Crown Point, IN and Fort Mitchell, KY, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Rensselaer Care Center. She was born in Quincy, IL on Dec. 10, 1963 to Daniel W. Thomas and Kaye L. (Kroeger) Thomas. She was preceded in death by her mother and her sister, Michele Grulke. Survivors include her father, Dan (Judy) Thomas of Mount Ayr, IN; a grandson, Brian Thomas-Chopps; and two brother-in-laws, Terry (Peggy) Chopps and Herb Grulke; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She donated her body to the University of Cincinnati for medical research. A memorial service will be held at the University of Cincinnati at a later date www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com