Linda L. Buchler
1951 - 2020
Linda L. Buchler CEDAR LAKE, IN - Linda L. Buchler, age 69, of Cedar Lake, passed away May 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Rich; children, Michael James (Shelby Sawchuk) Buchler, and Joseph Ryan (Stephanie Bryant) Buchler; grandchildren, Nathan, Andrew, Caiden, and Emeri; brother, Dennis (Maureen) Forberg; and many loving relatives and friends. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Eleanor Forberg. Friends may greet the family on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A memorial service will take place Friday at 6:00 p.m., Rev. Jonie Delamater, officiating. Burial will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Name Cemetery, 11000 W. 133rd Ave. Cedar Lake. A celebration gathering celebrating Linda's life will take place at a later date. Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She retired after working over 30 years in the health care profession for Dr. Jon Misch. Linda enjoyed gardening, decorating, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a special and compassionate friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved her. www.burdanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Burdan Funeral Home
MAY
29
Service
06:00 PM
Burdan Funeral Home Chapel
MAY
30
Inurnment
09:00 AM
Holy Name Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Burdan Funeral Home Inc
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN 46303
2193745518
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Rich, Mike and Joe and extended Buchler/Forberg families. Linda alway had a smile/hug for us everytime we saw her and will miss those very much! We pray that the happiest memories you have of her will give you peace in the days ahead....much love always
Pertchi Family
Friend
May 26, 2020
To Joe and the Buchlers,
Your Community family sends condolences and prayers. May she Rest In Peace. I hope fun and everlasting memories keep you going through this difficult time. Its a small world, I grew up in Cedar Lake and was a patient of Dr. Misch as well the rest of my family. We probably knew each other and never realized it until now.
Kyle Weisbrodt
Coworker
