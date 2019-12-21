Linda L. (Pedersen) Keene

  • "Sorry to hear, she was always a nice person when we were..."
    - Gary Polletta
  • "I remember Linda as a classy and vivacious lady. I'm sure..."
    - George Albrecht
  • "Thoughts and Prayers Jim C"
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Linda L. Keene (nee Pedersen)

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Linda L. Keene (nee Pedersen), age 72, of Cedar Lake, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at St. Anthony Franciscan Health in Crown Point.

Linda is survived by her husband of 50 years, Tom Keene; children: Ashley (Luke) Cotton, Lyndsey Keene, Clark (Heather) Keene, and Eric (Tracie) Keene; six grandchildren: Callie, Gage, Rylen, Hannah, Emerson and Taylor; sister, Leslie Lundt; and friends: Barb and Al Travaglini.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents: Alfred and Jean Pedersen; and brother who passed away in Vietnam, Clark R.W. Pedersen.

Linda was a dedicated wife, mother and mimiaynay to her grandchildren and will be deeply missed.

Private services were held for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the .

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point.

Sign Linda's guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.


Published in The Times on Dec. 21, 2019
