Linda Lou Thomas

Linda Lou Thomas, born June 27, 1944 to Henry Schiller and Irene Wheeler passed away from this life on February 14, 2019 at her home. She was a visiting nurses aide until she retired. She loved genealogy, crafts, and more than anything, her family. On August 4, 1962, she married the love of her life, Carl Thomas. Together they had three children: Kim (Sam) Harper, Ron Thomas, and Troy (Kitty) Thomas. They have seven grandchildren: Christopher (Patti) Harper, Felicia (Dale) Jackson, Kyle Thomas, Rae Lacombe, Andie Lacombe, Labon Lacombe, and Remy Lacombe. Five great grandsons: TJ, Henry, and Owen Harper, Cassius Munoz, and soon to be in June, baby Jackson. She also leaves behind one brother Larry (Bernice) Schiller, one niece Dawn Schiller, one nephew Michael Schiller, and several great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a very special, lifelong friend Mary Sowles. Preceding her in death were her parents and one sister Bessie.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue in Griffith. Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday February 19th from 3-8:00pm at White Funeral Home in Griffith. For information, please call White Funeral Home at (219)92-4100 or visit us at

www.whitefuneralhomeofgrifith.com