Linda M. Beck (nee Meier)

LOWELL, IN - Linda M. Beck, age 58, of Lowell and formerly of Hammond, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Beloved wife for 37 years of Terry L. Beck. Loving mother of Nicole L. (Daniel) Bensinger and Terry L. (Mary) Beck, II. Devoted daughter of Edward F. Meier and the late Esther J. Meier nee Moore. Cherished sister of Patricia (Don) Trinosky, Sharon (Wendy Mitchell) Meier, Bob (Judy Blankenship) Meier, Larry (Lisa) Meier, Terri (Carl) Fech. Proud grandmother of Ashley Bensinger, Collin Bensinger, Paige Bensinger, and one dear baby Beck on the way. Fun filled aunt of many nieces and nephews. Linda graduated from Donald E. Gavit HS in 1978 and worked 39 years as a Pharmacy Technician at Community Hospital. She collected Precious Moments and Yankee Candles. Linda always had her cleaning bucket and broom in arm's reach. If she could open it, she could heat it up, otherwise she left the cooking to Terry. Linda enjoyed her winter trips with Terry to Florida. She loved spending time with her grandkids and always found time to watch her nieces' and nephews' games. Linda was a lifelong Blackhawks and Cubs fan. She loved her dogs Frisky, Timmy, and Spike and put up with Terry's cat Missy. Linda was loved by many and will be missed by more.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. There will be a Prayer Service on Monday, March 18, 2018 at 9:15 AM from LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME going to St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN for a Mass at 10:00 AM with Reverend Richard "Rick" Orlinsky, Pastor officiating. An interment will follow at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hospice of the Calumet Area. For further information in regards to the Services, please contact us at 219-845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.