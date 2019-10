Linda M. Blank (nee Hickman)

HEBRON, IN - Linda M. Blank (nee Hickman), age 63, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her home.

Services will be held at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Hebron, IN.

To view Linda's full obituary visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.