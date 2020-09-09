1/
Linda M. (Schuitema) Garcia
1966 - 2020
LOWELL, IN - Linda M. Garcia (nee Schuitema), age 53, of Lowell, passed away September 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Martin Garcia; her four girls, Christina (Christopher Ritchie, II) Garcia, Brittany (Carlos Nevarez) Garcia, Monica (Andres Nevarez) Garcia, and Kailey (Surge Amouzou) Garcia; grandchildren, Jeremiah, Arianna, Zackary, Isaiah, David, Elijah, Aleeya, Aubriella, Amaya, and Christopher; mother, Marilyn ( Jack Wilson) Schuitema; sister Sarah (James) Perrin. Linda was preceded in death by her father, John Schuitema; brothers John, Ronnie, and Gilbert Schuitema, and sister, Brenda Danesi.

Friends may greet the family on Friday, September 10, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A celebration of Linda's life will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at AMVETS of Cedar Lake.

Linda was born in Hammond on December 5, 1966. She enjoyed going outdoors, fishing, dancing, bowling, and spending time with family and friends. www.burdanfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Burdan Funeral Home
SEP
12
Service
01:00 - 05:00 PM
AMVETS Post 15
Funeral services provided by
Burdan Funeral Home Inc
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN 46303
2193745518
Memories & Condolences
September 8, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Love and prayers for your family.
Laura Hein
September 8, 2020
May you RIP ole friend from Steger days and the Star Flyer Roller Rink. God Bless your family and loved one's. RIP Linda
Todd Hoop
Friend
