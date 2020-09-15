Linda M. Reyes-Popovich

VALPARAISO, IN - (1964-2020) Linda had the most infectious smile. She instantly lit up her surroundings with the most genuine and affectionate Personality. Everyone wanted to be her friend, many considered her among their best friends. She was a true friend. Linda was a banker, starting as a teller shortly after attending Hammond Tech High School. With hard work and dedication her career advanced to Assistant Vice President/Branch Manager. After many years in banking she found the Perfect place to work, Centier Bank, and had more than 20 years of service. Centier's values of Caring, Loyalty, Integrity, Friendship, and Fun is how she lived everyday. Linda had many interests, including Adventure Travel with Husband Bob. Together they have seen the world, had great experiences and memories. Linda also loved time with brother Marty, especially attending music concerts. She was a big Blackhawks fan and enjoyed just being with friends and family.

Linda died September 10, 2020, at Rush Hospital in Chicago due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.

Linda was loved and will be missed by many including Husband Bob; brothers Marty (Tammy) Reyes, David (Maria)Reyes; step-son Todd (Collette) Popovich; grandchildren Ethan and Violet Popovich; mother-in-law Virginia Popovich; brothers-in-law Nick Popovich, Jim (Ota) Popovich and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in dead by Father Gregory and Mother Mildred Reyes; and brother Joseph Reyes.

Linda was active in Valparaiso Chamber, Rotary and other organizations where she was dedicated to making our community a better place to live. Her Legacy of Love, Friendship and Kind Heartedness will live on with all that have met her.

It was Linda's choice not to have a funeral, and rather have a "Celebration Life Party" Which is fitting with her personality and cheerful nature.

Arrangements for this Celebration will be held at a later date. No flowers or donations are requested, but in honor of Linda we know she would have loved a joyous story, good memory you have had with her be shared on Facebook or Instagram or simply shared with friends and family. www.burnsfuneral.com