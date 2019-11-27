Linda M. Savka

MUNSTER, IN - Linda M. Savka, age 73 of Munster, IN passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born in to a family of love on April 4, 1946 to the late Ben and Frances (nee Pertekel) Savka in Gary, IN.

She is survived by her sisters, Shirley Hogan, Carol (Robert) Rawlings; brothers, Daniel P. Savka and his fiancé Janina, Robert B. Savka, James N. (Donna) Savka, Paul "Eddie" Savka, along with many nieces and nephews.

Linda was a 1964 graduate of Calumet High School. She worked 30 years at Inland Steel and retired as a production planning supervisor at #3 Cold Strip in 1997.

Linda enjoyed golfing, bowling, skiing, traveling, and many other activities.

She will always be remembered for her thoughtfulness and willingness to always help others. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her along with the support and comfort given to her.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a Memorial Service took place on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

