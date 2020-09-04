Linda Rae Colvin

PORTAGE, IN - Linda Rae Colvin, 77 of Portage, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was born September 4, 1942 in San Francisco, CA to Chester Raymond and Norma Anne (Fritz) Bird. Linda retired from Bethlehem Steel, where she worked in the fab shop over 34 years. She was kind and generous, loved to laugh, and enjoyed helping others. Linda loved all of her rescue animals, was an avid mahjong player, and most of all she was devoted to her grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her children, Tom (Laura) Day, Tina Stephens, and Don (Chris) Colvin; grandchildren, Eric, Jonathan, Tommy, Shauna, and April; eight great grandchildren; and sisters, Nancy (Woody) Pine and Connie (Bob) Monjaras. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Melinda Lee Colvin; and siblings, Marty and Judy Bird.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, Valparaiso a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.