1/1
Linda Rae Colvin
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Rae Colvin

PORTAGE, IN - Linda Rae Colvin, 77 of Portage, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was born September 4, 1942 in San Francisco, CA to Chester Raymond and Norma Anne (Fritz) Bird. Linda retired from Bethlehem Steel, where she worked in the fab shop over 34 years. She was kind and generous, loved to laugh, and enjoyed helping others. Linda loved all of her rescue animals, was an avid mahjong player, and most of all she was devoted to her grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her children, Tom (Laura) Day, Tina Stephens, and Don (Chris) Colvin; grandchildren, Eric, Jonathan, Tommy, Shauna, and April; eight great grandchildren; and sisters, Nancy (Woody) Pine and Connie (Bob) Monjaras. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Melinda Lee Colvin; and siblings, Marty and Judy Bird.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, Valparaiso a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved