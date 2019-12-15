Linda Sue Allee (nee Hinton)

HIGHLAND, IN - Linda Sue Allee, age 69, of Highland, entered into the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 wonderful years, William "Bill" Harvey Allee; daughter, Tami Genardo; grandmother of five; great grandmother of one; six siblings: Cindy, Missy, James, Billy, Diane and Ellen; numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Bonnie Hinton; beloved son, Billy Allee; sister Nancy Jo.

Services were private per her wishes and entrusted to BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME. Linda was a lifetime resident of the region and attended Hessville Bible Church. She enjoyed playing bingo, going shopping and caring for her cats, Libby and Coco. Linda was a loving caring wife, mother and friend who will be deeply missed. She is now reunited with her son Billy and other loved ones that are in heaven.

For further information please call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at 219-844-1600 or visit us at www.bockenfunerals.com.