MUNSTER, IN - Linda Sue Harle (nee Smith), age 80, died peacefully at home Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Don Harle, her son Patrick Harle and daughter Holly Harle also of Munster. Daughter Wendy (Scott) Lennon of Newton, MA, and Kelly (Bruce) Douglas of Carmel, IN. Grandchildren Max and Alex Douglas, Wesley and Jeffrey Harle and Jenna Lennon. Cousin Terry (Frank) Mesa of West Covina, CA, brother-in-law James Mager and niece Karen (Patrick) Hearne of McKinney, TX, and nephew Michael (Mary Church) Mager of Seattle, WA.

She was preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth Lincoln, stepfather, Lester Lincoln, sister-in-law Valerie Mager, aunt and uncle Jay and Dorothy Bernardic, and grandmother Elizabeth Stewart.

As a young woman Linda belonged to the Hammond Jayshees and served a term as president. She was on the board of directors of the Mayflower Home for Girls and also volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Linda and Don were members of the Woodmar Country Club where she played in the ladies golf league. She loved golf, bowling, quiet dinners, and noisy parties with lifelong friends.

Linda was a member of the Munster High School PTO Board of Directors. She and her friends from the board continued to "meet" monthy for lunch for 25 years. At St. Thomas More Church she was a catechist and most recently chaired the St. Thomas More Church Festival Children's Tent for six years. Linda was most proud and happy with her role as wife, mother, and grandmother. She really enjoyed a crowded backyard pool, Sunday dinners, and family Christmas gatherings. Linda created a warm, welcoming, and loving home.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. Donations can be made in Linda's memory to Hospice of the Calumet Area www.hospicecalumet.org or to a cancer research .