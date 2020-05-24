Linda Sue (Smith) Harle
Linda Sue Harle (nee Smith) MUNSTER, IN- Linda Sue Harle (nee Smith), age 80, died peacefully at home Wednesday March 25, 2020. A memorial mass will take place on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN, at 12:00 p.m. with a half hour visitation prior at the church. Face masks will be required to attend. Donations can be made in Linda's memory to Hospice of the Calumet Area (www.hospicecalumet.org) or to a cancer research charity of your choice. BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements (219-836-5000). Please visit www.burnskish.com


Published in The Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
11:30 - 12:00 PM
St. Thomas More Church
MAY
27
Memorial Mass
12:00 PM
St. Thomas More Church
