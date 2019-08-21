Linda Thomas

MUNSTER, IN - Linda Thomas, 76, of Munster, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Larry; daughter, Karen (Doug) Kleinheksel; grandchildren, Mary and Melissa Webber, Maddy, Kayleigh and Aubreigh Kleinheksel; sister-in-law, Dorothy (late David) Thomas; four nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Thomas; parents, Jess and Mary Gingerich. Linda retired as a teacher from the Chicago Public School System.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. with a time for sharing memories at 5:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net