Linda Victor

HOBART, IN - Linda Victor, age 74, of Hobart, IN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019 with her loving son Robert by her side.

Linda is survived by her loving sons: Robert (Lisa) Victor and Daniel (Laurie) Victor; along with grandchildren: Amanda and Robbie Victor, and step-grandchildren: Melanie (Matt) Wood and Matt (Nicole) Hankosky.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Anthony; mother, Marie; sister, Ann Marie; and brother, Anthony.

Linda was born in Chicago, IL on July 4, 1945; one of three children to Anthony and Marie (Langwost) Schneider. She had two sons; Daniel and Robert, and was a stay-at-home mom until divorce forced her to return to the workforce. Linda graduated from Ivy Tech's licensed practical nursing program in 1991 and had a distinguished career caring for the elderly at Life Care Center in Valparaiso, IN.

Although she had been affected by several medical issues, including breast cancer, along with serious heart and lung problems, her zest for life and love of family seemed to keep her going through it all. Linda enjoyed watching game shows, reading, food, and gambling at the local casinos. She also appreciated the down time to relax and take a long nap. When she spoke to family members about her inevitable death, Linda reminded them how much she loved to sleep and to find comfort in knowing that she is doing what she loves.

There will be no funeral services. Linda was a person of little fanfare and chose to donate her remains for the benefit of others.

