Lionel Webster

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Lionel Webster, 92, of Schererville, IN, died peacefully at his home, December 20, 2019. He was born in Chicago on June 29, 1927 to Mark Rivken Webster and Rose Wolfson Webster. He graduated from Farragut High School in Chicago in 1945. He served in the U.S. Army as radio repairman with the Signal Corps in Japan from 1946 to 1949.

On November 5, 1951 he married Miriam M. Studniberg who survives along with their son, Donald (Nancy); daughter-in-law, Hollis Webster; grandchildren Michael, Benjamin and Rachel (Bill) Finn, Mark (Keith), Sarah and Joe. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, David J.; grandson, Kurt; brother, Richard and parents.

He was a skilled electronics technician who enjoyed repairing radios and televisions. He had a small tv repair business while working full-time at U.S. Steel South Works in the electronics department. In retirement, he maintained an extensive home workshop with tools, meters and tubes to fix most any tv or radio. He also loved music. He played the baritone horn and also enjoyed attending community concerts. He was a strong athlete with a priority for health and fitness and a good corned beef sandwich. He played tennis until he was 80 years old, competing in local tournaments and senior competitions. He shared his interests with his children and grandchildren.

Lionel was a member of Congregation Beth Israel in Munster. He was an active member of the Jewish War Veterans Pvt. Sam Neivelt Post 407 and took pride in attending veteran events.

Visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. with Services at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Burial with Military Honors will be immediately following at Shalom Memorial Park 1700 West Rand Road Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Memorial donations may be given to Jewish Federation of Northwest Indiana, 585 Progress Ave., Munster, IN 46321.

www.kishfuneralhome.net