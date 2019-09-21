Lisa A. Schmidt

HOBART, IN - Lisa A. Schmidt of Hobart, 65 years of age, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was born February 16, 1954 to the late Harry and Elizabeth Shingle. Lisa was a devoted wife to her beloved husband Richard Schmidt and will forever be remembered by daughter Renee (Craig) Workman; granddaughter, Elizabeth Workman and grandson, Alexander Workman. Lisa had a style and beauty all her own, she truly was treasured by all that knew and loved her.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the fine caretakers at VNA Hospice for their second-to-none care. Along with a special Thank You to all her friends for their support and prayers during this difficult time.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.