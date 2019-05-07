Lisa Ann Wilson (1962 - 2019)
Obituary
Lisa Ann Wilson

VALPARAISO, IN - Lisa Ann Wilson, 56 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. She was born November 12, 1962 in Valparaiso to Donald and Christy (Miller) Phillis. Lisa was the bookkeeper for the family construction business. She had a heart for children and loved volunteering at Kids Alive International.

Lisa is survived by her loving husband, Wayne Wilson; mother, Christy Phillis; sons, Matthew and Kevin Wilson; and siblings, Anne (Paul) Kooinga and David (Nancy) Phillis. She was preceded in death by her father.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 6:00 PM. Cremation will follow at Angelcrest Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Kids Alive International, 2507 Cumberland DriveValparaiso, IN 46383.
Published in The Times on May 7, 2019
