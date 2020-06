Lisa Coleman Smith

8/13/1961 - 6/17/1998

IN LOVING MEMORY

LISA COLEMAN SMITH

There are some things in this life that are out of our control; sometimes I can't handle losing you.

Don't know what am I supposed to do. I've cussed, I've prayed, I've said goodbye; shook my fist and asked God why. We all still miss you very much.