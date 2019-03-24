Lisa E. Kennedy

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry and will miss our conversations over..."
    - Wendy Rodriguez

Lisa E. Kennedy

PORTAGE, IN - Lisa E. Kennedy, 45 of Portage, passed away suddenly, Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born May 9, 1973 in Hammond to Stephen and Genevieve L. (Pate) Kennedy. Lisa graduated from Hobart High School and earned her nursing degree from IU Northwest. Her passion, prior to her failing health, was working with the elderly in home healthcare.

Lisa is survived by her father, Steve Kennedy; brother, Michael Kennedy; niece, Jordyn Stewart; aunts, Kathleen Kennedy and Patricia (Stanley) Henard; and several cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Genevieve Maas and sister, Laura Stewart.Private family services were held with cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, Valparaiso. Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.
Published in The Times on Mar. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.