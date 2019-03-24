Lisa E. Kennedy

PORTAGE, IN - Lisa E. Kennedy, 45 of Portage, passed away suddenly, Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born May 9, 1973 in Hammond to Stephen and Genevieve L. (Pate) Kennedy. Lisa graduated from Hobart High School and earned her nursing degree from IU Northwest. Her passion, prior to her failing health, was working with the elderly in home healthcare.

Lisa is survived by her father, Steve Kennedy; brother, Michael Kennedy; niece, Jordyn Stewart; aunts, Kathleen Kennedy and Patricia (Stanley) Henard; and several cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Genevieve Maas and sister, Laura Stewart.Private family services were held with cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, Valparaiso. Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.