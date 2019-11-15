Lisa Halun

LANSING, IL - Lisa Halun, age 56 of Lansing, IL passed away November 6, 2019. Lisa was born on October 22, 1963, in Harvey, IL to Tadz and Marie Halun (DeButch). Lisa graduated from TF South and worked at several restaurants in the area before moving to Sacramento, CA, where she met and married Tim O'Shaughnessy. Together they had one child, Timothy O'Shaughnessy Jr. Since Lisa was a true midwestern girl, she moved back to Lansing in 2014.

Music was Lisa's passion. She had a knack for sharing just the right songs with family and friends which made everyone feel good. She had a flair for cooking and decorating, and she just loved a hot day at the beach with her boxer dogs.

Lisa is survived by her loving son, Timothy, mother, Marie DeButch, sister, Catherine (John) Hazen, brother, Tony (Jennifer) Halun, step-brothers, Carmi (Susan), Michael (Michelle), Carl (Debra), Mark (Gina) DeButch, nieces and nephews, Eric (Lacey), Ian (Kristen), Sarah, Brendan, Jeanine (Scott), and Amy, great nieces and nephews, Emmeline, Abrielle, Tony, Alex, Charlie, and her comfort dog, Bella.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Tadz Halun, step-dad, Ron DeButch, and sister, Judy Ryan. We know Lisa would like to be remembered as a fun-loving, positive, caring person with so much to give everyone she met. Please pay it forward as Lisa often did.

A Celebration of Life for Lisa will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the SCHROEDER LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing IL from 2:00 to 5:00 PM with a Memorial Service following at 5:00 PM. Lisa was loved by many and she will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com