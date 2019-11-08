Lisa Jane (Carroll) Mueller

VALPARAISO, IN - Lisa Jane (Carroll) Mueller, age 60 of Valparaiso, IN, passed away November 4, 2019. Lisa was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Thomas Edward Mueller of Granite City, IL who passed away in 2017, and her parents Jane (nee Robertson) and Graham M. Carroll, both of Atlantic City, NJ. She is survived by her sons, Michael Edward and Samuel Edward Mueller, both of Valparaiso. She is also survived by brothers: Michael (Kathy) Carroll of Shrewsbury, NJ; Mark (Carol) Carroll of St. Louis, MO; and Matthew (Sally) Carroll of Newburgh, IN. She was the loving aunt of nephews William, Daniel, Graham and George; nieces Rebecca (Brian) and Audrey, and great nephew Henry.

Lisa was born on June 30, 1959 in Bucks County, PA. Her family moved to Valparaiso in 1962 where her father worked at the newly constructed Midwest Steel. The family later moved to the Pittsburgh, PA area in 1968 where she attended Upper St. Clair High School. In 1976, her family moved to the St. Louis, MO area where Lisa graduated from Horton Watkins High school in Ladue in 1977. Lisa then attended the University of Missouri-Rolla, from which she graduated Cum Laude in 1981 with a BS degree in metallurgical engineering. It was at UMR where Lisa met her future husband Tom. After graduation, Lisa was hired by Bethlehem Steel in their noted "Loop" management program and worked for many years at the Burns Harbor plant. Lisa and Tom were married September 10, 1983. She was an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Lisa greatly enjoyed traveling with her family and especially the annual trips to Ocean City, New Jersey. She loved her home in Valparaiso and her neighbors, who were greatly supportive as she faced health issues over the last few years.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd. Valparaiso, IN. Rev. Jeffrey Burton officiating.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November, 11, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations may be made to the or the Porter County VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso.

