Lisa JoAnn Lindeman

In Loving Memory of Lisa JoAnn Lindeman On her 2nd anniversary through the Gates of Heaven May 3, 1963-Sept. 15, 2017

Your smile, your laugh, your funny comments with your precious advice are more than memories. We were blessed with your gifts which live like a rainbow glowing your garden like a gentle embrace into our hearts. Your memory is our living days. Your life on earth our joy. Your angel wings above protect us with your love.

Your loving family