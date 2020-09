Lisa JoAnn Lindeman

In Memoriam

Lisa JoAnn Lindeman

May 3, 1963 -

September 15, 2017

On her third year in Heaven. At the rising and setting of the sun, stars and moon; there is Lisa. At the beginning of the soothing clime of spring and the chill of winter; there is Lisa. Until there is no more; there is Lisa. Her memory is our heart that brings us always closer to tomorrow and time eternal. Your Loving Family