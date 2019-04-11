Lisa Renee Rasala

HAMMOND, IN - Lisa Renee Rasala, 47, lifelong resident of North Hammond, went to be with Our Lord on April 7, 2019. Beautiful wife of 27 years to Tim Rasala, Loving and proud mother of Timothy Joseph (Christina) Aaron and Michael Rasala, adoring two daughters Kaitlyn (JR), and Gracelyn whom she loved more than life itself. Greatest and loving grandmother of Daniel, Addison, Josephine, Mila, Timmy and her newest granddaughter due in September. Beloved parents, Jeannine and William Taylor, Angelo and Joyce Rosaschi. Amazing sister of Danielle (Brian) Rossi, Angela Rosaschi, Jonathon (Heather) Scalth, Bill (Melanie) Taylor, and Kelli Taylor Green. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her grandparents whom she loved dearly Joseph and Jeannette Stepnoski, Angelo Rosaschi Sr.and most recently Norma Jean Sandefur.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Casimir Catholic Church located at 4340 Johnson Ave., Hammond with Fr. Kiiguta celebrating. Entombment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Friends may meet with the family on Friday April 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith. Lisa proudly graduated from St Casimir grade school and George Rogers Clark High School Class of 1990. Lisa was formerly employed at St. Casimir School doing various jobs to be around her children. The most important full time job was raising her five children. Lisa loved Disney World because she always said "It is the happiest place in the world" Her passion was her children and grandchildren and had the warmest and most compassionate heart. She was her mother's first love and will be missed and loved forever by all those who knew and loved her.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.