Lloyd C. Earle, Sr.

HAMMOND, IN - Lloyd C. Earle Sr., age 89, of Hammond, formerly of Kentucky passed away July 3, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Patricia (nee Stengel); adored children: Barbara (Robert) Rardin, Kevin (Betty) Earle, Linda Parker-Earle, Jeffrey Earle, Debra (Robert) Bodza and Lloyd (Mimi) Earle; numerous cherished grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Lloyd was preceded in death by his daughter, Marie Gilbert and grandson, Eric Parker.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311 with a visitation from 1:00-5:00 p.m. A service will be officiated at 4:00 p.m.

Lloyd honorably served in the United States Navy.

