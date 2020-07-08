1/
Lloyd C. Earle Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lloyd C. Earle, Sr.

HAMMOND, IN - Lloyd C. Earle Sr., age 89, of Hammond, formerly of Kentucky passed away July 3, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Patricia (nee Stengel); adored children: Barbara (Robert) Rardin, Kevin (Betty) Earle, Linda Parker-Earle, Jeffrey Earle, Debra (Robert) Bodza and Lloyd (Mimi) Earle; numerous cherished grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Lloyd was preceded in death by his daughter, Marie Gilbert and grandson, Eric Parker.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311 with a visitation from 1:00-5:00 p.m. A service will be officiated at 4:00 p.m.

Lloyd honorably served in the United States Navy.

For service information please call (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Castle Hill Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Service
04:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Castle Hill Funeral Home
1219 Sheffield Avenue
Dyer, IN 46311
219-864-0170
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved