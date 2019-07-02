Lloyd Calvin Burkholder

Lloyd Calvin Burkholder

HOBART, IN - Lloyd Calvin Burkholder, age 88, of Hobart, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Lloyd married the love of his life, Barbara Jean 60 years ago on April 4, 1959. Lloyd is survived by his wife Barbara Jean (nee Sikorski); son Brett (Carol); daughters Melissa (Robert) Wermers and Linda (Jeffrey) Allen. Loving Papa of ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren

Visitation Thursday, July 4, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane Dyer, IN. Visitation Friday, July 5, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. www.SMITSFH.com


Published in The Times on July 2, 2019
