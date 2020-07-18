1/
Lloyd J. "Joe" Girten
Lloyd J. "Joe" Girten

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Lloyd J. "Joe" Girten, age 83, late of Cedar Lake, IN formerly of Schererville, in, passed away July 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carol for 57 years. Loving father of Jeff (Darlene Haryasz) Girten, Lori (Steve Thornley) Stolarz, and Patti (Michael) McCullough. Cherished grandfather of Amy (Ryan Clay) Dixon, Sabrina (Danny Frazier) Stolarz, Dustin Stolarz, Kaleb McCullough, Krystal (Shane) Schauer, and Karlie (Garrett Maples) McCullough. Dearest great grandfather of Kylie, Cassidy, Keegan, Chase, Zoey, Cameron, Carter, and Levi. Dear brother of Larry (Arlene) Girten. Veteran of the U.S. Army – National Guard. Joe was a retired employee of NIPSCo.

Memorial Visitation Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. (masks are required to attend the visitation) at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL – 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way (1/2 block south of 133rd Ave. across from the library at Lincoln Plaza Way) Cedar Lake. Inurnment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. For more information 219-374-9300 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.




Published in The Times on Jul. 18, 2020.
