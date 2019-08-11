Loide "Lou" Walsh (nee Noack)

CROWN POINT, IN - Loide "Lou" Walsh (nee Noack), age 97 of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She is survived by her four daughters: Mary Ann (late James) Greiner, Carol Heintzelman, Joyce (Lorraine Gill) Walsh, Lois (Vic) Padgett; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and her special niece, Mary Lou Kraus. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Walsh.

Mrs. Walsh was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Crown Point. She was a graduate of Valparaiso University, a past national treasurer for the Valparaiso University Guild, and a member of the Psi Ote Sorority. Lou was also an avid golfer belonging to the Youche Country Club Ladies Golf League and she also an avid Bridge player.

A Memorial Service for Lou will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. from the Crown of Life Chapel (1200 Luther Dr., Crown Point) with Chaplain Corey Wielert officiating. There will be visitation 1 hour prior to services at the chapel. She was laid to rest with her husband at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorials in her name may be made to Wittenberg Lutheran Chapel, Crown Point Foundation, or to Meals on Wheels, where she volunteered for many years.

Her family wishes to express their gratitude to Chaplain Cory, Joyce Bailey, the staff at Wittenberg, and to Southern Care Hospice for all of their loving care and support.

