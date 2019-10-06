Lois A. Lottes (nee Roeske)

CROWN POINT, IN - Lois A. Lottes (nee Roeske), age 91, a longtime resident of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

She is survived by her two daughters: Jane (Ken) Mount, Nancy (Phil) Luetkehans; and her loving four grandchildren: Meredith and John Mount, Zachary and Kelly Luetkehans; and her in-laws: Don (Norma Jean) Lottes and Joyce Wiggs. She is preceded in death by her husband Wilbur Lottes; son Steven Lottes; four brothers: Bill, Herb, Carl, and Edwin Roeske; and two sisters: Gert Wood and Alice Anderson.

Mrs. Lottes was a longtime member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was also very active with the Ladies Aid, Lutheran Women's Missionary League, and as a Sunday School teacher. Lois was a graduate of Boone Grove High School, Class of 1946. She then graduated from Valparaiso University in 1950 and taught for over 25 years within the Crown Point Elementary School system. Lois was also a member of the Valparaiso University Guild and Tri Kappa Alumni.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. from the Crown of Life Chapel (1200 E. Luther Dr., Crown Point) with Rev. Lothar Thoelke officiating. There will be visitation one hour prior to services at the Chapel. Cremation will precede services. She will be laid to rest at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, St. John's United Church of Christ, or to the Crown Point Library.

PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE in charge oof arrangements.

