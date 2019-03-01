Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois A. Williams.

Lois A. Williams

VALPARAISO, IN - Lois A. Williams, 81 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home February 27, 2019. She was born September 7, 1937 in Bourbon, IN to Joseph Cole and Mildred Ralston. Lois enjoyed the occasional chocolate martinis and bloody mary on a Sunday, along with spending time with her family. She was the family matriarch, her feisty and fun loving personality that lead her family will be greatly missed. On September 21, 1968 in LaPorte, Lois married Arthur G. Williams who preceded her in death in 2016.

She is survived by her children: Jeanie (Randy) Wood, Charles (Stephanie) Green, Carol (George) Robinson, Theresa (Scott Deere) Maglish, David (Lori) Williams, Sandy (Dave) Crum-Owen, and Michael (Lynn) Williams; 21 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; siblings, Ruth Ann (Jim) Baker, Martha (Floyd) Cox, and Leroy (Alice) Ooley; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Clifton Ooley; grandparents, Delbert and ClestieLeona Ralston; son, Ricky Green; granddaughter, Samantha Crum; and brothers, Carl and Robert "Roger" Ooley.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the VNA Hospice of NWI.