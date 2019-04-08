Lois "Lee" Abner (nee Smith)

VALPARAISO, IN FORMERLY OF WHITING, IN - Lois "Lee" Abner (nee Smith), age 95, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was born March 23, 1924 in Centertown, Kentucky, the daughter of Roseanna (Phillips) and James Smith. At 18 Lee went to work at a steel mill in Evansville, Indiana and became a welder. She really liked to work, but gave it up to become a homemaker when she married her husband at 21. Lee enjoyed spending time with her family and also loved her dogs. As she had many throughout the years. She was a deeply religious woman and a member of the Whiting Baptist Church for many years. Lee will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her daughter in law, Tina (Miller) Abner of Valparaiso, IN; two grandchildren: Kim Abner and Michael A. Abner both of Valparaiso, IN as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Abner and her son, Michael L. Abner.

