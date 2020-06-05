Lois Ann Connors

PORTER COUNTY, IN - Lois Ann Connors, age 76, of Porter County, died on March 21, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1944 in Gary, IN to her parents, Elmer and Teresa (Eagen) Wescher. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Jennifer (Seigh) and Daryl Kendall and Julie (Seigh) and John Whitten, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Paul Seigh, her second husband Ronald Connors, and her brother Larry Wescher.

A private memorial gathering will take place in July 2020.