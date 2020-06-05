Lois Ann Connors
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lois Ann Connors

PORTER COUNTY, IN - Lois Ann Connors, age 76, of Porter County, died on March 21, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1944 in Gary, IN to her parents, Elmer and Teresa (Eagen) Wescher. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Jennifer (Seigh) and Daryl Kendall and Julie (Seigh) and John Whitten, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Paul Seigh, her second husband Ronald Connors, and her brother Larry Wescher.

A private memorial gathering will take place in July 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved