Lois D. Henderson (nee Banter)

CALUMET CITY, IL - Lois D. Henderson, age 91, of Calumet City, IL passed away peacefully on Saturday August 3, 2019. Lois is survived by her dear friend, Chuck Koziarz; brothers, Gene (Izola) Banter, James Banter and Victor (Marjorie) Banter; sister, Sandra (John) Harless; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Lucy Banter; brother, Donald Banter; sister, Luella May; nephews, Vernon May and Don Banter; niece, Donna Sue Spencer (nee Banter).

Lois was a longtime area resident. She retired from Simons with 20 years of service. Lois was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Order of the Moose.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 12:30 PM at the SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Main & Kennedy) Schererville, IN with Deacon Paul Krilich officiating. She will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday morning at the funeral home from 9:00 AM until time of service. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com