Lois Dreier

CROWN POINT, IN - Lois Dreier age 80, passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving husband at her home in Crown Point Tuesday, November 5th after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Lois was born August 2, 1939 in Trenton, NJ and moved with her family to Hebron, Indiana in 1984 and later to Crown Point. Lois was known for her beautiful smile and contagious laugh. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Lois is survived by her husband of 58 years, Franz K. Dreier, five children and five grandchildren.

A memorial service honoring her life will be held this Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 769 West 8005, Hebron, IN. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations are made in her honor to the at act.alz.org.