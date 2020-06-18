Lois E. Howe (nee Thompson)

LEROY, IN - Lois E. Howe (nee Thompson), age 88, of Leroy, IN, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Lois is survived by her children: Dennis Howe, Michael (Debra) Howe, Susan Howe, David (Carrie) Howe and Edward (Holly) Howe; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nephews: Jack (Diane) Thompson and Alan (Barb) Thompson; sister-in-law, Ruth Spitson; brother-in-law, Boyd Palmer; and faithful companion, Rusty.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Howe; parents: George and Voilet Thompson; and brother, Myron Thompson.

Lois was a member of the United Methodist Women's Group for over 40 years. She enjoyed playing pinochle with life-long friends, reading and crocheting, and was a big Cubs fan. Lois loved her grandkids and faithful companion, Rusty.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, June 19, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 2:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 4:00 PM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet is encouraged, as well as the use of face masks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Lois' name to Harbor Light Hospice or Fisher House Foundation.

Visit Lois' online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.