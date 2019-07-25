Lois E. Thiel

DANVILLE, PA - Lois E. Thiel Lois E. Thiel, 87, of Danville, PA went to her eternal rest on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Emmanuel Center for Nursing in Danville, where she was a resident. She was born in St. John, IN on October 18, 1931, a daughter of the late Verona (Gerold) and Andrew Thiel. She graduated from Dyer High School. She worked as a housekeeper for a hospital in Dyer, IN for 38 years. After retiring in 1993, she became a resident of the Meadows in Danville. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Smith of Sunbury; and two nephews: John Imm of Canada and Andrew Imm of FL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in the Chapel of Emmanuel Center for Nursing, 600 Schoolhouse Road, Danville, with the Rev. Timothy D. Marcoe, as celebrant. A viewing will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. Interment will follow at Northumberland Memorial Park in Stonington. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home, Inc. Please share memories of Lois and messages of support for her family at www.BradyFuneralHome.com.