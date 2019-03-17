Lois "Sweetie" Goralka

Lois "Sweetie" Goralka passed away on March 14, 2019. She was born April 1, 1930 to Arthur and Margaret Frett. Her loving husband Thomas, daughter Kristine, sister LaVerne, and brother Robert predeceased her.

She is survived by her five children: Thomas, Matthew (Julie), Laurie (Joshua) Casselberry, Marguerite Ganz, Katie (Frank) Zimmerman, and thirteen grandchildren: Susan, Joseph, Jaclyn, Matthew, Nicholas, Laura, Ethan, Otto, Casey, Carey, Frank, Jack and Adam. Lois loved to watch all sports, and was a lifelong White Sox and Green Bay Packers fan. Her disposition earned her the nickname Sweetie.

A visitation will be held 2:00-9:00 p.m. on Mon., March 18, 2019 at HALLOWELL & JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will meet at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 for 9:45 a.m. Mass. Interment at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, 8178 Cline Ave., Schererville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite National Park. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com.