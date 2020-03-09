Lois H. Ruesken

GRIFFITH, IN - Lois H. Ruesken age 87 of Griffith, passed away on Friday March 6, 2020. She is survived by her children: Walter (Tammy) Ruesken, Rosemarie (John) Dvorscak, Kenneth (Kathy) Ruesken, Louis Jr. (Michaeleen) Ruesken, Paul (Amy) Ruesken, and Jeannine (Cliff) Hartzell; 13 grandchildren; 13 Great grandchildren; and by her sister, Lucy Skaggs. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Sr.; parents, Walter and Dorothy Langloh; and by her brother, Walter G. Langloh.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad St. in Griffith with Fr. Michael Yadron celebrating. Cremation will follow the services. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday March 10, 2020 from 4:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at White Funeral Home located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) in Griffith.

Lois was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School (class of 1950) and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith. She was their Choir Director for many years. She was a member of the "Noteables" and SAENGER BUND (the German Club). Lois enjoyed working crossword puzzles and singing at various weddings, funerals, and other special events. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Share Foundation. For information, please call White funeral home at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at

