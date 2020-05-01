Lois I. Zlatarich
Lois I. Zlatarich BRADENTON, FL - Lois I. Zlatarich, 79, of Bradenton, born May 24, 1940, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph; two loving sons, Joseph (Charlotte) Almasy of Milford, Illinois and John (Patricia) Almasy of Munster, Indiana; loving daughter, Joy (Kevin) Foust of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; three granddaughters, Elizabeth, Jessica and Sydney; one grandson, Tristan; one brother, Robert Caldwell; three sisters, Marilyn Casbourne, Kathryn Adams and Suzanne (Clive) Beatty; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father, Paul McCoy and mother, Velma Morrow McCoy; one husband, Joseph A. Almasy; one sister, Betty Campbell; one nephew, Jim Casbourne. Lois was an active member of the East English Bradenton Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Lois loved Jehovah God and enjoyed telling others about Him. Lois cherished her family and enjoyed every opportunity she had to be with them. Everybody that knew Lois loved her. Lois was a kind, compassionate, generous, and funny woman who had a wonderful laugh. We will miss Lois terribly until we are reunited with her in Jehovah's promised new world. JW.ORG

Published in The Times on May 1, 2020.
