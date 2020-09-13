Lois J. Cornwell

CALUMET CITY, IL - Lois J. Cornwell (nee Magnuson), age 94, of Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Loving wife of the late Thomas A. Cornwell. Devoted mother of Gregg Cornwell, Susan (James) Ricker, William Cornwell, and David (Lori) Cornwell. Cherished grandmother of Amy (James) Laymon, Janine Ricker, and David (Kelsea) Ricker; great-grandmother of Connor and Molly Laymon, and Evelyn and Adele Ricker. Dearest sister of the late Juanita (late Al) Novak. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Harold and Florence Magnuson and grandparents William and Bertha Werner.

Visitation Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. (Masks Please) at SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt.6/159th St.) South Holland, IL, with Rev. Dr. John Richy officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery – Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. John's Lutheran Church 18100 S. Wentworth Ave., Lansing, IL 60438, greatly appreciated.

For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.