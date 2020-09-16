1/
Lois J. Lipp
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lois J. Lipp

VALPARAISO, IN - Lois J. Lipp, 85, of Valparaiso passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born May 17, 1935 in Frankfort, IN to Fletcher Edith (Walters) Dixon and graduated from Frankfort High School. Lois enjoyed cooking and sewing for her family and was most proud to have raised her children to be industrious and productive members of society.

On August 31, 1957 she married Clarence E. Lipp who preceded her in death on July 3, 2019. Survivors include their children, Andrew (Barbara) Lipp, Michael (Mary) Lipp and Amy Dawson all of Valparaiso, brother, William (Lynne) Dixon of North Carolina, grandchildren, Emily (Gared) Shaffer, Jennifer (Kyle) Douthett and Steven (Khyla Rose) Lipp and great-grandchildren, Emma, Adalyn, Dominic, Sydney and Lily. She was also preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Nancy Dixon and Martha Cooper.

Following cremation a private family committal ceremony will be held at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

\



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved