Lois J. Spotten (nee Berdine)

HAMMOND, IN - Lois J. Spotten (nee Berdine), age 90, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Loving mother of Jeffrey "Jeff" (Vicki) Spotten, Randall "Randy" (Kris) Spotten and Scott Spotten. Cherished sister of Ronnie (Margene) Berdine. Proud grandmother of Brett (Sarah) Spotten, DJ Spotten and Christina (Tom) Jewell. Dearest great-grandmother of Hailey, Scarlet, Luca and Isaac. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years John Spotten, Jr., her parents Drue and Viola Berdine, and her brother Drue Berdine. Lois was very proud to be a homemaker, making sure everyone felt welcome in her home. She was loved by many and will be missed by more.

Friends are invited to celebrate Lois's life on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 noon at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. For further information regarding services, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.